John Francis "Jack" Fox Jr.

John Francis "Jack" Fox Jr. Obituary
John Francis Fox Jr. (Jack), age 95, a New Orleans native, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He graduated from St. Aloysius High School and received a law degree from Loyola University. He served as first mate officer on the USAT Y-23 in the Merchant Marines during WWII participating in the invasion of Normandy, France. In 2011, the Louisiana State Bar Association recognized him for his exemplification of the highest standards of professional conduct of practicing law for 60 years. In 1980, he received a commendation from the State of Louisiana House of Representatives for his untiring efforts in filing an amicus brief on behalf of the citizens of Lakeview to prevent the development of the West End neutral ground. Because of his efforts, the land could never be developed commercially, and to this day, the citizens of New Orleans have the enjoyment of the New Basin Park. He was a long-time member and past president of the City Park Tennis Club. He was inducted into the Loyola University Tennis Hall of Fame. Jack was the beloved husband to the late Rae Jean Oettle Fox and was the devoted father to Karen D'Antoni (Donald), John F Fox III "Jay" (Carol), Stephen Fox, (Debbie), Mary Fox Tebo, (Watson), and Rae Fox, (Miguel). Jack was the grandfather to Trey Tebo, Katie Tebo, John D'Antoni, Mark Spitzer, and Sarah Rae Fox, and great grandfather to Marianne D'Antoni and Emily Spitzer. Jack is proceeded in death by his mother, Agnes Lamantia Fox, and his brother, Paul E. Fox. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. Visitation begins at 9:30 am till 11:00 am followed with a mass. A private interment will follow. Special thanks to the staff at St. Margaret's of Mercy for their loving care. From all of us, "Good Night, Sweet Prince." The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019
