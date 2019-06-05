John Frank Albano III, 53, died peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019. John was a life-long resident of New Orleans, member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, graduate of Carrollton Presbyterian High School and attended Louisiana State University. Although recently employed at Lakeside Toyota, he sold computer software for Century Computer Company. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Ickes, his beloved daughter Kellsey Blue, his mother, Gail Frischhertz Albano, sisters, Lynda Tafaro (Chris), Leslie Levin (Allan), nieces and nephew, Alexa, Raymi, Jordan, Hannah, and Raegan. He is preceded in death by his father, John Frank Albano Jr. An athlete in his youth, John was a fan of LSU football and baseball and rarely missed watching a game. He loved being on the water and in the marsh either hunting ducks, fishing, crabbing or appreciating its beauty. John enjoyed people, loved his family and was a caring and good neighbor. After Hurricane Katrina, while his own home flooded, he and his neighbor rescued many people from their homes and took them on his boat to safety. His large personality and dry sense of humor will be missed. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or a donation to a in his memory. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN& SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary