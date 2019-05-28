John "Jack" Fuller Carson, Jr. passed away at his home in Harahan on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Gladiola "Duddy" Pauli Carson; loving father of Bruce Charles Carson (Tricia), Craig Patrick Carson (Dorothy), Julie Carson Loup (David), and the late John Fuller Carson III; grandfather of Jill Wille (Shawn), Nicki Pejsach (Tim), Tracy Canosa (Julio), Benjamin Carson (Michelle), Jack Carson (Meaghan), Paul Carson (Venessa), Kailinn Carson (Chris), Blake Brown (Michelle), Megan Loup, and Carson Loup; great-grandfather of Evan Wille, Kohen Wille, Summer Pejsach, Kaitlin Pejsach, Ava Carson, Sophia Carson, Sloan Carson, Rhys Carson, Lily Carson, Penelope Carson, Brett Brown, and Morgan Brown; brother of James Carson (Doris), and the late Clarence J. Carson and Katherine Berkeley; and the son of the late John Fuller and Cecilia Becnel Carson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jack worked with New Orleans Public Service (NOPSI) for 36 years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Coast Guard, and a member of the American Legion Post 307. He was a volunteer and supporter of Archbishop Rummel High School, Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Boys Baseball, and director of the boys baseball program at Soniat Playground. He was a founder and member of DD Club in Harahan, New Orleans Umpire's Association, and International Association of Electrical Inspectors. Jack was a parishioner of St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Harahan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 7100 Jefferson Hwy. in Harahan on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00PM. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's memory to St. Rita of Cascia Church. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019