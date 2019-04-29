John G. Cook of Mandeville, LA passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 on the eve of his 93rd birthday. He was born on April 26, 1926 in Bernice, LA to John G. and Eva Verda (Autrey) Cook. John is survived by his daughter Connie Cook DeGenova, and her husband Thomas; his three grandsons John T. DeGenova (Katie), Matthew L. DeGenova, and Andrew P. DeGenova. He is also survived by his favorite great-grandson Theodore Thomas DeGenova. John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Johnie Joyce Cook, his sister Eloise, and his parents. John served in the Army Air Corp from 1944-1946. He then attended Louisiana State University on the G.I. Bill and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. John went to work for Halliburton Services Company as a truck driver. Over the course of the next 41 years, he rose to the rank of Senior Vice President North America. He enjoyed his weekly golfing outings, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Notre Dame Hospice for the excellent care they provided. His family would also like to send a special thank you to his two loyal and loving caregivers Cheryl Sharp and Sue Neal. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM with visitation on Thursday beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Covington. Contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/ in memory of Mr. Cook are appreciated. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019