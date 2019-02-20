John G. Dillenkoffer passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 81. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Rose Dillenkoffer and two of his children; David Dillenkoffer and Darlene Savarino. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Cathy Compagno Dillenkoffer, his children; Michael Dillenkoffer, Sr. (Cindy), Karen Dillenkoffer, Daren Dillenkoffer (Sheri), 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Billy Dillenkoffer and Mary Lou Schmitt and numerous step-children, nieces, nephews and family members. John was the owner of Dillenkoffer Auto Repair for over 45 years. He enjoyed many things in life including his many toys. John loved to spend time with his family and friends at the camp, the farm and any moment he could find. His laughter will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00AM until service time. Interment will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in New Orleans, La. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary