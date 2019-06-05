John G. Piglia, Jr. passed away on June 4, 2019, at the age of 91. John was a Navy Veteran who proudly served his country in World War II. He retired after 44 years from Illinois Central Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents; John G. Piglia, Sr. and Viola Eillis Piglia; his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie Pelitire Piglia; Grandson, Brandon C. Moore; Son-in-law, Ray Moore and sister, Claire Piglia Richards. John is survived by his loving children, Susan Piglia Moore, John G. Piglia III (Susan Fay Piglia) and Sharon Piglia Bourque (Keith Bourque, Sr.); his grandchildren, Heather Eiffert, John Piglia IV, Sarah Piglia, Keith Bourque II, Kyle Bourque and Eric Bourque; his great grandchildren, Julia, Colin, Caden, Sofia and Addison; his brothers, Ellis Piglia, Thomas Piglia, Gerald Piglia, Patrick Piglia and Lawrence Piglia, and his sister, Ann Piglia Wetta. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7, 2019 beginning at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, located at 1908 Short St, in Kenner. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am and burial will follow mass at Garden of Memories Cemetery, located at 4900 Airline Dr, in Metairie. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary