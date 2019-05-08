John Girault "Coach" Ruth passed away on Monday May 6th, 2019, 8:49 p.m. at Ochsner West Bank. He was a retired teacher and long time wrestling coach. He received a Master's degree in Special Education from UNO. He taught at St. Charles Parish where he retired; he also taught in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. He was a proud graduate of Jesuit high school in 1970 where he was captain of the wrestling team. The previous year he finished in the Louisiana State Wrestling Championship finals. In every classroom and on every wrestling team he treated his students like sons and daughters. Once you met him you never forgot him. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Lawrence Shields Ruth and Mary Louise Girault Ruth; and two brothers, William W. Ruth and Lawrence Shields Ruth Jr. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Landry Ruth; two sons, Devin R. Ruth (Victoria) of Lake Jackson, TX and Rickey J. Landry Jr. (Katy) of Destrehan, LA; two sisters, Mary Louise Ruth Ziebarth (Richard) of Berkeley, CA and Jane R. Mickal (Larry) of Metairie, LA; one brother, David A. Ruth (Anne) of Metairie, LA; three grandchildren Julia Ruth, Emilia Ruth and Oliver Landry; and many nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by his 'fur-babies' Roscoe and Freeman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick #2 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to Jesuit Wrestling Club or N.O.W.C. PO. Box 792251 New Orleans, LA 70179. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019