Service Information Robottom Mortuary 850 Highway 44 Reserve , LA 70084 (985)-536-3235

Pastor Emeritus John H. Vaultz of Mount Airy Baptist Church (2009 – 2014). Son of the late Dora Lee Sanders and Simpson D. Vaultz. Husband of Gertrude B. Vaultz. Father of Cardell Brown (Adell). Grandfather of Jarell and Jariell Brown. Brother of Donald Smith (Mary), Charlie Smith (Trudy), Mickey Smith (Virginia), Bobby Smith (Lizz), Willie Bell Kelly (the late Archie), Gloria Jean Wade (the late Abraham), Louise Holder (Joe), the late Ada Lee Rogers, Mary and Sonny Smith. Also survived by a host of sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Age 79 years. A native of Lumberton, MS and a resident of Boutte, LA. Pastor Emeritus John H. Vaultz is a U.S. Army Veteran. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Mount Airy Baptist Church and all neighboring churches, employees of Quality Carrier (Chemical Leaman Tank Lines) are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Mount Airy Baptist Church, 13635 Old Spanish Trail, Boutte, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Clyde Staes, Pastor, Officiating. Interment Mount Airy Baptist Church Cemetery, Boutte, LA. Visitation at the above-named church from 9:00 AM until service time. SERVICED BY ROBOTTOM



