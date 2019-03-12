John H. Wittenberg, 85, of New Orleans, LA, passed away on March 10, 2019. Mr. Wittenberg was Vice Chairman of Insurance Underwriters, Ltd where he specialized in Commercial and Personal Insurance. A graduate of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Mr. Wittenberg earned a degree in Business Administration at Tulane University, where he was also a member of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity. After six months of service in the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a second Lieutenant, Mr. Wittenberg entered the Army Reserve from which he retired with the rank of Captain. He worked professionally in the insurance industry for over fifty years. Formerly he was president of the Ferd. Marks Insurance Agency, Ltd. Mr. Wittenberg was a member of the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club, Lakewood Country Club, the Audubon Tennis Club, Plimsoll Club and Bacchus Carnival Organization, he and his wife, Frankie were involved with and were strong supporters of CIS (Communities in Schools of Greater New Orleans). Mr. Wittenberg is survived by his loving daughters, Terri (Chris) Benton and Susan (John) Callahan, and his grandchildren; Christopher Kyle and Javen Benton. His beloved wife, Frances "Frankie" Wittenberg, precedes him in death. A funeral service will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Wittenberg's name may be made to Communities in Schools, 3400 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70119 or www.cisneworleans.org. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.Tharpsontheimerfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary