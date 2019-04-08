John J. Collins, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Marie Eva Billiot Collins for 66 years. Father of John J. Collins, III, Barton Collins, Becky Collins (Mark), and Betsy Collins. Son of the late Clemence and Wiley Richard. Brother of Dorothy Griffith and the late Patsy Holland, and Buddy Richard. Grandfather of Jessica Stewart (Chris), Courtney Bordelon (Robert), Brittany Collins, Randall Feaster, and Shannon LeBlanc. Great grandfather of Serenity Louque, Caden Louque, and Braiden Bordelon. He was a WWII Veteran having served honorably in the U. S. Navy. He was employed by Westside Pediatric Clinic as a Medical Technologist. He was a lifelong resident of Gretna and loved riding his bicycle all over Terrytown. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Westside Pediatric Clinic are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8pm. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6pm until 10pm and on Friday morning from 9am until 11am. Interment, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family is preferred. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary