John Joseph Andre' III (JJ), age 60, of Slidell, Louisiana passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. JJ was born on April 21, 1959 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a long-time resident of the New Orleans and Harahan area. John was a graduate of De La Salle High School in New Orleans, Louisiana and furthered his education at Southeastern University. He spent most of his career working as a Laborer Field Engineer, Project Manager and Superintendent for Boh Bros. Construction Company before going on to disability. His favorite hobbies were fishing, landscaping, listening to music, and spending precious time with his family and loved ones. He will forever be loved and missed by everyone who knew him. John was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Clare Flack Andre and his father, John J. Andre' Jr. John is survived by his children; son, John J. Andre VI; daughter, Sara Helen Andre; grand-daughter, Lyla Lynn Dellavalle; former wife, Gretchen Counce Andre; his sisters; Michele Helen Andre and Melanie Catherine Eble; and his significant other, Jean Iris Ladner. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved dearly. The family would like to thank Slidell Memorial Hospital and Notre Dame Hospice for the loving care they provided to JJ during his final days. Relatives and friends are invited to Greenwood Funeral Home located at 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Friday, May 17, 2019 to attend the Memorial Services at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 17, 2019