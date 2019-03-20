John Joseph Jasmin, Sr., a native and resident of Vacherie, LA, was born on June 4, 1944 and entered eternal rest on March 14, 2019. He proudly served as a member of the 82nd Airborne in the United States Army, where he was a paratrooper and elite soldier. He was a pillar in the community, sharing his barber skills by allowing young men and women to obtain their apprenticeship under his tutelage. John, affectionately known as "Sleep" by his immediate family members, was easy going, generous, kindhearted and touched the lives of many people in Vacherie and surrounding communities. John leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 51 years, Carlyn Brown, two daughters, Kimberly (Randy) James of Vacherie, LA; Ranada (Thomas) Harris of Dallas, TX; two sons, John (Shernonn) Jasmin Jr. of Houston, TX; and Orlando (Angela) Jasmin of Prairieville, LA.; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a devoted sister, Judy J. Harrison; brother, Whitney Jasmin Jr.; one aunt, Ida Mae Jasmin; three godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Onita Jasmin and a granddaughter, Marilyn Harris. All are invited to attend a gathering of family and friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Hwy, Gramercy, LA 70052. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from St. Philip Catholic Church, 1175 LA-18, Vacherie, LA 70090 for 11:00am. Viewing from 9:00am until service time. Father Matthew McCaughey, celebrant. Entombment church mausoleum. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary