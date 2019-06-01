|
John Joseph Walsh, III passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 70. John was born on Friday, July 9, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish and a current resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He was retired from Gallo Mechanical, LLC. John is survived by his loving family: his wife of 51 years, Adeline Gioia Walsh; children, John "Jay" Walsh, IV and Tina Antill Walsh, and Shannon W. Verdon and Kenny Verdon; grandchildren, Jessica Walsh, Jade Wingerter, Julia Verdon, John Walsh, V., and Kenneth Paul Verdon; mother, Muriel LaScola Cavat; and great-grandson, Liam Alexander. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Eleanor B. Gioia; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his father, John J. Walsh, Jr., stepfather, George Cavat, sister, Joann Lee Walsh (Darlene Atwood), and grandson, Kail Joseph Verdon. A celebration of John's life will be held by his family.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 5, 2019