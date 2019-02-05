John L. Cleveland, a native of Pelham, N.Y., former resident of Jackson Hole, WY and resident of New Orleans since 2001 passed away on January 16, 2019. He was 93. Father of four children based in Colorado and Connecticut; and son of Elizabeth Ames and John Luther Cleveland. John was active in sponsoring the Jazz Museum at the New Orleans Mint building. He supported KidSmART, music and art in public schools, and was a Fellow at the New Orleans Museum of Art. John proposed a sculpture of Gen'l Longstreet, who formed and led the first black militia in the New Orleans' civil war. Neptune Society is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019