Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
411 North Rampart Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
411 North Rampart Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
John L. "Junior" Williams Jr. Obituary
John L. "Junior" Williams Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 83. He was the beloved son of the late Maydell Denet and John L. Williams Sr. Father of Jeanne Barrow, Alexis Granderson, Sabrina Smith (Ronald), Tracey, Michael, Kenneth, John Williams III, Jerry, and the late Cherylyn Amos and Brittnay Granderson. John is also survived by two sisters, one brother, one aunt, Theresa Warren of Los Angeles California; twenty grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He will be sadly missed by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by one god child, Jeffrey Major. Employees of Lowes, UMC, Taps Lounge, City of New Orleans, Cintas, USPS, Jaegers and Fischer Charter School are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at Our Lady of Guadalupe. 411 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA, 70112, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Holt Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Online Guestbook: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors, 504-581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
