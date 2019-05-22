|
|
John LaDay entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 63. John graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School. He was a former employee at Bisso Tub Boat. John also like sharing his time with his family and friends. His favorite hobbies were fishing and playing cards. Beloved son of the late Viola LaDay and John H. Hill. Loving father of Jonus Lawrence Washington; brother of Sandra Harris, Gloria LaDay, Clarence LaDay and the late Mary LaDay, Joan Wise, Foster LaDay, Lanton LaDay, Larry LaDay, and Lawrence LaDay; He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at Majestic Mortuary, 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, LA, 70113, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation 12:00 p. m. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019