John Marino III, age 71 of Covington, LA died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence. Born, Tuesday, February 24, 1948 in New Orleans, LA to John Marino, Jr. and Mary Sue Alexander Marino. John was a Financial Advisor and had LUTCF and FSCP designations. He was a graduate of Francis T. Nichols High School and attended the University of New Orleans. Survived by his Wife - Sylvia Arnona Marino, Daughter - Elizabeth Marino Vinti, and Grandson - Dominick John Vinti. He was predeceased by his Father - John Marino, Jr., Mother - Mary Sue Alexander Marino, Son - John Marino, IV, and Sister – Vicki Sue Marino Guillory. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Covington, LA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the John Marino IV Memorial Scholarship in Football. Mail to: McNeese Foundation Box 91989 Lake Charles, LA 70609 or Online @ mcneesefoundation.org/give. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019