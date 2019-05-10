Services Greenwood Funeral Home 5200 Canal Blvd New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-0880 Resources More Obituaries for John Finley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. John Marston Finley

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On Saturday, May 4, 2019, Dr. John Marston Finley - cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend - died at the age of 73 from complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease. Dr. Finley leaves his loving and dedicated wife of 36 years, Pam Finley; his beloved children Skye Finley, Kristen Acklin (Randy) and Tim Moise (Gina). John is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Reed, Olivia, Raley and Alexandra; sister-in-law, Karen Remmetter and Diane Kennedy (Les); niece Corie Remmetter; nephews Aaron (Sutherland) and Shane Kennedy; as well as other family and friends. Born John Marston Finley in Kendallville, Indiana on March 20, 1946. In 1964 John graduated from the prestigious Culver Military Academy in Culver, IN. John then did undergraduate studies at Cornell University and at Indiana University where he received a bachelor degree with high honors in 1969. That same year, John enrolled in the Indiana School of Medicine where he graduated with Academic Achievement in 1973. Over the next several years Dr. John Finley did postdoctoral internships and residencies at Indiana University Hospital. In 1978 John joined the staff of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. Dr. Finley's move to Ochsner and subsequent professional success led to his appointment as Director of the Center for Cosmetic Surgery. While at Ochsner, Dr. Finley was a member of many medical organizations and societies and wrote several medical books and papers. He also became an associate professor at Tulane University Medical School. More importantly however, it was during his time at Ochsner where he met and fell in love with his loving and beautiful wife Pam. Dr. Finley was also a strong advocate for medical outreach to those in Central America that lacked access to sophisticated medical care. From 1984 to 2002, Dr. Finley participated in medical mission trips that improved many individual lives. These mission trips earned Dr. Finley Humanitarian Awards from the Honduran Military and from the Government of El Salvador for Medical Service to the people of El Salvador. As successful as Dr. Finley was professionally, he was equally successful in his hobbies and other undertakings. John was an accomplished artist exhibiting paintings and other works in galleries in New Orleans, Kanas City and Joplin, Missouri. John was a pilot, loved to sail, and was a Coast Guard certified instructor. Those close to John know of/or have taken part in his lifelong quest for knowledge and adventure. John's strong desire to be creative drove him to seek better ways of doing things. Such was the case when he obtained a patent for his design of an adjustable boat stabilizing system that would help keep small boats from capsizing in rough water. Dr. Finley was also an avid collector of art and many other things he deemed extraordinary in some way. Dr. Finley was many things to many people. From being a life saver to his patients to being a great storyteller to his friends, John had a knack for being as elegant or down-to-earth as situations required. He loved the outdoors, playing his prized fiddles with his youngest daughter Skye, listening to Celtic music and many other interests. In short John lived life to the fullest. Above all else, John will be fondly remembered by those who had the pleasure to know him as a dedicated husband, loving father and all-around good man. The world was made a better place for having been blessed with Dr. John Marston Finley. Private funeral held. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 12, 2019