John Michael Glancey passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 70. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy Glancey. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and family members, special to him were; Roxana Moore, Donna Patchett and Johnny Bernard. He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Dorothy and Frank Weidenbacker and brother-in-law Frank Weidenbacker Jr. John also leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Maggie Moo. John and Judy were long time residences of Chalmette, Louisiana and currently reside in Carriere, Mississippi. He retired from Murphy Refinery after 34 years as an operator. John enjoyed taking trips to the coast, spending time at the casinos, collecting old guns, but most of all spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM until service time. Interment will follow in Hope Mausoleum in New Orleans, LA.To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019
