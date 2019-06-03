Mr. John Oliver Roth, Jr. 73, of New Orleans born March 23, 1946 in New Orleans, LA passed away Saturday, June 1st in Covington, LA. Mr. Roth was a long-time resident of Metairie, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, John O. Roth, Sr. and Lois Tabor, his loving aunt and uncle who reared him Robert Pajares and Louise Pajares. Survived by his siblings Brenda Guichet (Robert), Leonard Roth (Carol), Nicholas Roth (Vicki). Cousins Robert Pajares, Sr. and Raymond Pajares (Mona). Half-sister Rebecca McManus. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. He served in Vietnam with the U. S Navy, and retired from the Louisiana State Dental Board. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. A Catholic Service will follow at 11 A.M. in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel with interment in St. Patrick #3 Cemetery immediately following. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary