John Parham Werlein, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 97 on May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents John Parham Werlein and Isabel Orme Werlein; sister, Joy Werlein Waters; and stepdaughter, Lisette Ehlinger Esquerre. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lise Anne Hartson Werlein; his daughters, Phyllis Werlein Gotsis (George) of Phoenix, Az., Paula Werlein Jurisson (Jaak) of Grayslake IL, and Leila Werlein Adamoski of Chicago, IL.; stepchildren, Mark Perrin Ehlinger of Pensacola, FL., and Stephen Frederick Ehlinger; his brother Richard Orme Werlein of Magnolia, TX; nephew Peter Breazeale Waters (Bonnie), niece Isabel Waters Sanders (Moye); nephews Richard Werlein (Mary Jo) of Seattle, WA. and Frederick Werlein of Houston, TX; and eight grandchildren, Christina Gotsis, Nicholas Parham Gotsis, Jean Adamoski Ryan, Emily Ehlinger, Lise Anne Ehlinger Leap, Campbell Esquerre and Liza Jane Esquerre and Amy Ehlinger; and five great grandchildren, Alexander Gotsis, Isabella Gotsis, Jonathan Seaton, Etta Louise Esquerre and Mackenzie Copeland. Parham attended Isidore Newman School, Sewanee Military Academy, LSU and graduated with a BA degree from Tulane University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He served as First Lieutenant in the U. S. Army in World War II at Aberdeen Proving Ground and in France before and after the war ended in Europe. He worked for 57 years in the family retail music business, Philip Werlein, Ltd. as Vice President, President and Chairman of the Board. He was a member of the National Association of Young Music Merchants (NAYMM) and the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). He was also a member of the Association of Retail Music Merchants (ARMM). His most recent volunteer work was as the "plant man" at Touro Infirmary Hospital where he faithfully watered the plants every Monday. Prior to that he volunteered at the D-Day Museum until Katrina. He joined the St. Charles Ave. Presbyterian Church shortly after his discharge from the Army and greatly admired Dr. John Land who was the minister for many years. He lived a block away from the church and walked to Sunday School during his youth. He loved music and played alto sax in the school band at Newman and Sewanee. He loved tennis and golf and was a long time member of the old Audubon Golf Club. He was a member of the Louisiana Club and the Pickwick Club as well as several Carnival organizations. The family would like to express appreciation for the loving care provided by his devoted caregiver Joell Harrison and Passages Hospice caregivers, Randi Bowers and Lyndrell Varise. Private services were held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Saturday May 11. Donations may be made to the . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 13, 2019