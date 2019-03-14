John Patrick Scott passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:22 p.m. He was born in New Orleans February 16, 1950 to Joseph W. and Catherine Howlett Scott. John is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Elaine, beloved daughter, Amber, his son Donovan, precious grandchildren, Madyson, Ava Grace, Ross and his sweet furbaby, LaLa. He is also survived by his brothers, Dan (Kathryn) and Richard (Judy) and many nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Jr, and cherished son, Noah. John had a contagious smile, witty sense of humor, and was always a gentleman. He loved his family dearly, and lived his life to the fullest. He was a proud member of the Krewe of Dreux, and honored to be named King XXXVIII. He was well respected by his friends and colleagues in the film and video industry, and regarded as a true professional. A shining light to many, he will be sorely lost, but forever in our hearts. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of John's life will be open to all of his many friends Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave, NOLA 70121 from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary