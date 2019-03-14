The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
(985) 893-2235
Resources
More Obituaries for John Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick Scott


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Patrick Scott Obituary
John Patrick Scott passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:22 p.m. He was born in New Orleans February 16, 1950 to Joseph W. and Catherine Howlett Scott. John is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Elaine, beloved daughter, Amber, his son Donovan, precious grandchildren, Madyson, Ava Grace, Ross and his sweet furbaby, LaLa. He is also survived by his brothers, Dan (Kathryn) and Richard (Judy) and many nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Jr, and cherished son, Noah. John had a contagious smile, witty sense of humor, and was always a gentleman. He loved his family dearly, and lived his life to the fullest. He was a proud member of the Krewe of Dreux, and honored to be named King XXXVIII. He was well respected by his friends and colleagues in the film and video industry, and regarded as a true professional. A shining light to many, he will be sorely lost, but forever in our hearts. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of John's life will be open to all of his many friends Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave, NOLA 70121 from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
Download Now