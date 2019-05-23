The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
John Patrick Seals Obituary
John Patrick Seals returned to the Lord on May 17, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital. Beloved son of Nancy C. Seals and the late George E. Seals, Sr., Stepson of Michael Seals. Brother of Tammy Seals and the late George E. Seals, Jr. Uncle of Stacy Seals, Joshua Kane (Ashley), and Samantha Kane, Great Uncle of George Kane and Zachery Kane. He loved the Saints, good Rock & Roll, food and especially loved life. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information 835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
