John Peter Dickmann Jr. of New Orleans passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 with his wife by his side at 91 years old. A life long resident of Algiers, Louisiana. Born July 11th, 1927 to Enda Wall and John P Dickmann Sr. both of New Orleans. Beloved Husband and best friend to Carol Borne Dickmann for 65 years. They showed their forever love for each other every day. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Calvin Dickmann, and sons Britt and Brian Dickmann. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Ripp and sister-in-law Elaine Shelley. His children and their spouses – Kevin and Brenda Dickmann, of South Beach OR, Wendy and Ferrell Brunet of Baton Rouge, LA and Travis and Christy Dickmann of Saint Augustine, FL. His nine grandchildren and their spouses – Aurora Heinemann, Crystal Heinemann, Cortney Dickmann, Elise and Jason Fenstermaker, Marcie and Jimmy Bartel, Ryan and Melissa Brunet, Ashley and Trey Gros, Taylor Dickmann and Parker Dickmann. And his six great grandchildren – Dorian Edwards, Mason Fenstermaker, Carter Bartel, Jude Brunet, Brooks Fenstermaker and Charlotte Bartel. He is also survived by is ten nephews and nieces. And many dear friends. John is a world War II veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. He was in the Navy in 1944 to 1946 on the USS Santa Fe, known as the "Lucky Lady". He was a member of the West Bank Veterans. John was a graduate of Berhman High School. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended LSU. John worked as a production engineer for Gulf Oil and Chervon Oil for 33 years. He took early retirement in 1985. That allowed him and Carol to pursue their passions, spending long summers with their grandchildren in the mountains of Lake Toxaway, North Carolina. Tailgating at all LSU home and away games. During football season, the only way to find them was to look at the LSU football schedule. He also had the same passion for LSU baseball. He was a 3rd Order of the Knights of Columbus Council 1724. The family would like to thank all the staff at Our Lady of Wisdom for making his last days so comfortable. There are no words that can express our appreciation for the warmth and compassion shown to him and his family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 400 Verret St. Algiers, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11am. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening at Mothe Funeral Home, 1300 Vallette St. Algiers, LA from 6pm until 9am. Interment, McDonoghville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's name to Holy Name of Mary Church or Our Lady of Wisdom. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019