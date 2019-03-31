The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Resources
More Obituaries for John Doucet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Doucet Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John R. Doucet Jr. Obituary
John R. Doucet Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 67 years old. Father of Mindy Vickers, and Lisa Doucet. Brother of Michael, David and Patricia Doucet. Son of the late Gretchen and John R. Doucet Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering to be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette. A prayer service will be held for John at 10:00 AM. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now