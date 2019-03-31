|
|
John R. Doucet Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 67 years old. Father of Mindy Vickers, and Lisa Doucet. Brother of Michael, David and Patricia Doucet. Son of the late Gretchen and John R. Doucet Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering to be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette. A prayer service will be held for John at 10:00 AM. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019