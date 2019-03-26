John Roy Martinez Jr. passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 56. He was the beloved husband of 19 years to Tracy Mayeux Martinez. Loving father of Sean Martinez, Shane Martinez, Meghan Martinez, Mollie Hood (Tommy), Ashley Stewart (Jeff) and the late John Ross Martinez. Son of John R. Martinez Sr. and Judith Acosta Martinez. Grandson of William & Lelia Martinez and Herman & Josephine Acosta. Brother of Gay Nunez (Jody), Dawn Ricouard (Ronald) and Monica Keller (Matt). Proud grandfather of Maya, Colston, Connor, Jace and Reid. Former spouse of Dina DiMaggio Martinez. He is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. John was born in Delacroix, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Brillion, WI following Hurricane Katrina. He found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. His fondness of a family bar-b-que was surpassed only by his love for fishing, golfing and spoiling his grandchildren. He was well loved and will be deeply missed by his family and by all those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an evening visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, March 28th from 6:00PM – 9:00PM and again on Friday morning from 8:00AM – 11:30AM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 29th at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2805 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard, LA beginning at 12:00PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary