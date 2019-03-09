The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Serpas Jr.

John Serpas Jr. Obituary
John Serpas Jr., 57, passed away on March 4 at Ochsner Hospital Kenner. He was a resident of Metairie. The beloved son of the late Margaret Alphonso Serpas and John Serpas Sr. Survived by his loving niece /daughter Mindie Khoury. His loving sister Linda Serpas, nieces Brandy Berthelot, LaToya Handy, Cardae Handy and Kneaka Griffin, his only God son Cardell Saul Handy. Best friend Esther (T) Maury and two nephews John Paul Maury and Dale Maury (DJ). Loving cousins Gail Hernandez and Korey Alphonso. The family would like to thank the following businesses for their support, West Harrison Deli and Market, Revive hair Salon, Chaps Chicken, Super Discount, and all his wonderful customers. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
