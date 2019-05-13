John Smith, Jr., age 67, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA and a painter at skill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 1:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., NOLA. Visitation 12:00PM until service. Interment Private. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude Brown and John Smith, Sr. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his devoted wife, Cynthia A. Smith; 9 children, Keenan McDaniels, Courtney, Kevin, Ashanti, John A Jamal, Andrew and Donell Smith, Debbie Roberts and Breanca Simpson, 12 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 15, 2019