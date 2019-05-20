John Thomas Browne (April 17, 1931 – May 15, 2019) a native and long-time resident of New Orleans, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center. He was 88 years old. Mr. Browne graduated from St. James Major Parochial School in 1943, Jesuit High School in 1948, and Loyola University in 1952, where he worked for WWL Radio. After graduation, Mr. Browne was inducted into the United States Army and served as a military policeman. Having completed his service in the military, Mr. Browne became a film editor for WKAB-TV in Mobile and WDSU-TV in New Orleans after which he went on to become a long-time employee of the State of Louisiana. Upon his retirement from public service, he established his own business, John T. Browne, Inc. Public Relations, where one of his major clients was the . A noted lover of his Irish and Catholic heritage, Mr. Browne was a founding member of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in New Orleans East where he worshipped faithfully for more than five decades and served as a lector. He was active in his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Press Club of New Orleans. He was also named an Associate Member of the Eucharistic Sisters of St. Dominic and an Auxiliary of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians because of his tireless efforts on behalf of both organizations. Mr. Browne is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Elizabeth Anne Moore Browne; his parents, Stephen F. Browne Sr. and Pauline Aragon Browne; his brother Stephen F. Browne Jr. and sister-in-law Mary Lou Browne; and his sister Mary Browne Nicoll and his brother-in-law Wallace Nicoll. He is survived by his son, Timothy Moore Browne, and his partner, Cheramie L. Jaeger-who lovingly shared in John's care in his final years; his brother Patrick Browne and sister-in-law Susan Browne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family and friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 9701 Hammond Street, New Orleans, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will follow, after which interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Services entrusted to JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019