God saw he was getting tired and a cure was not to be. He put his arms around him and whispered, "Come and rest." The weary hours, the days of pain, and the sleepless nights have passed. The ever-hard worker, worn out frame found sweet rest at last. A native of Lettsworth, LA, John Tolliver Sr. was born on March 21, 1949 to the late John B. and the late Juliette Hall Tolliver. He was the third of eleven children born to this union. John passed peacefully from this life to be with his heavenly father on May 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife (Annie Webb Tolliver) of 48 years brought forth three children (John, Craig, and the late Antoinette). John was baptized on April 11, 2009 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church by the late Father Michael P. Jaques S.S.E.V.F. He enjoyed going to Mass on Saturday afternoons accompanied by his loving wife. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved his family and enjoyed his grandkids. John received his education at Batchelor High School in Batchelor LA. Depending on the occasion, he was affectionately referred to by many different names. His loving wife Annie called him Tolliver or Mr. T. His sons and grandson referred to him as Pops. To the granddaughters and daughter-in-law Rachael, he was Papa. To his daughter-in-law Shawn, he was Mr. John. His siblings called him Dean. To the nieces and nephews, he was Uncle Dean. Friends and neighbors called him John and his truck driver friends called him Dr.J. John was passionate about his trucking business. He was a truck driver for many years before going into business for himself. Engineering and constructions were part of this passion. Once he started talking about driving trucks he took over the whole conversation and no one could get a word in. His memories will be cherished by his wife (Annie); sons John (Rachael) of Lafayette, LA and Craig (Shawn) of New Orleans LA; five grandchildren (Olivia, Mia, and John Casey) of Lafayette, LA, (Gabrielle and Domonique) of New Orleans, LA; three sisters: Ula Christal (Delton) of Darrow, LA, Deborah Calliham of Houston, TX, and Julia Tolliver of Newark, California; five brothers: Ned (Kathy) and Lionel (Audrey) of New Orleans, LA, Charles (Nazires) of Darrow, LA, Daniel (Brenda)of Union City, CA, and Kenneth (Dorothy) of Tracey, California; four Godchildren: Alton Ray Webb , Nichelle Webb, Craig Dixon Jr. and Craig Dixon Sr.; very close family friends: Judy and Clement Carter of LaPlace, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, two brothers Freddie and Norris Tolliver, and one sister Janet Tolliver. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 1923 St. Philip St. NOLA 70116. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Interment in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA.