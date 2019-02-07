On February 7, 2019, John V. Beninate, 94, died peacefully at home surrounded by his children and family. Born on January 17, 1925, John was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. He is survived by his 5 children Cathey Saurage (Jerry), Patty Fritch (Charles), Peggy Headrick (Rodney), Steven Beninate, Michael Beninate and his sister Serida Beninate. He was the proud grandfather of Kevin LaCour (Tracy), Michelle Ortiz (Eddie), Tracey Schlink (Garett), Jennifer Fritch, Timothy Headrick, David Fritch, Corey Headrick (Erika) and Isabella Beninate, step granddaughter Brannon Gillies, his great grandchildren Isaiah, Zachary and Victoria Ortiz, Landon and Kennedy Schlink, McKenzie, McKenna and McKayla LaCour , Tyler Menesses, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, Rita Scafide Beninate, his parents John J. Beninate and Cynthia Boyle Beninate, his brother Jennings Beninate, sister in law, Yvonne Beninate. John served with the US Air Force during WWII. He earned a BS in Chemistry at LSU, played trumpet with LSU band and retired from the US Department of Agriculture Southern Research Lab as a research Chemist where he received accolades for numerous patents for the USDA. He was a devoted Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He will be remembered for his great sense of fun and joy to all those around him. He enjoyed spending time with his family for seafood boils and beach trips to Pensacola. He loved the theater, orchestra, and big band, classical and jazz music. He loved dancing at the Jefferson Orleans every week. He is remembered by those who loved him as a man who was devoted to his family, loyal, caring and very giving. His honesty, moral standards and values were a shining example to all the lives he touched. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to Noelle and Bridge Hospice, his care givers, Evelyn, Sheronda, Morgan and Michelle, for their wonderful care. Family and friends are on invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 service time 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Bagnell and Sons Funeral Home 75212 Hwy 437 Covington, LA. 70435 visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary