John Wesley Bogle, 84, peacefully went to his heavenly home from the comfort of his earthly home on April 18, 2019. Born in Seymour, Iowa, John was a 1959 graduate of Annapolis Naval Academy, where he served aboard the USS Intrepid. An adventurist at heart, he loved to travel and shared stories with everyone. He never met a stranger, and always said that old women, babies, and dogs liked him. He was a genius and a gentleman, with a sharp wit and great sense of humor. He smiled much, much more than he frowned, whether at home or at work. He was employed by Raytheon working on the Mercury Space Program; owned his own business, Steam Services, working on the Mississippi River; and drove "hot-shot" runs every chance he had. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Linda Dawkins Bogle, and quite a legacy of seven children: Lisa (Charles) Kelly, James (Sayeh) Bogle, Suzie (Glenn) Cristodero, David (Michelle) Bogle, Kenneth (Christa) Bogle, Matthew (Paige) Holliday, and Daniel (Dana) Holliday. He also has 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. After he raised his children, God sent a new constant companion in the form of a fur-angel he named Ponder, who is now staying at Linda's side. A celebration of Mr. Bogle's life will be held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home in Metairie, LA on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm followed by a Methodist service. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in John's name be made to his childhood church, The Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ as no Methodist churches were near them at the time. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019