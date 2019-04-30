John William Roach Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 87. He was married on May 17, 1958 to the love of his life, Joann Mara Roach and was the beloved father of Maryellen Roach Leger (Kevin) and John Martin Roach (Raquel). Son of the late Nellie Hymel Roach and John William Roach Sr. Brother of Dolores Breaux, James Roach, Kathleen Legnon, Richard Roach, Robert Roach and the late Jerry Roach. Brother-in-law of Ronald and Ellen Couvillion. Proud grandfather of Kevin Leger Jr. (Katie), Kelsey Roach, Michelle Leger, Madeleine Leger, Raquel Roach and Angela Roach. He is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. John was born in New Orleans, LA and proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. He was a deeply devoted Catholic as a loyal member of the St. Bellarmine Men's Club. His involvement with the Carolyn Park Boosters and his enjoyment of his McDonald's Coffee Group was surpassed only by the love for spoiling his grandchildren. He was well loved and affectionately known for his good nature and generous heart. He was our pillar of courage and strength and a wonderful example of what it means to care for others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, May 3rd from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in John's memory beginning at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019