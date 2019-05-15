Johnnie Harrell was born March 23, 1939 to the late Lillie Perkins Harrell and Johnnie Harrell, Sr. He is the devoted husband of Adrienne Harrell. Loving father of Lillie Brasley and Marie Williams. The grandfather of Kristen Brasley and Chester McKnight, Jr. Johnnie was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He also attended Xavier University. His life will forever be cherished by others who loved him. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, 7 great grandchildren and 2 extended sisters Vivian & Bernice. He was preceded in death by his siblings Beulah and Frank Stewart, Lillie Washington and one grandson. Relatives and Friends of the Family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of First African Baptist Church, Progressive Baptist Church and New Orleans Collection are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at First African Baptist Church 2216 Third St. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Interment in Lake Lawn Mausoleum. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019