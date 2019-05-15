The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
For more information about
Johnnie Harrell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First African Baptist Church
2216 Third St.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
First African Baptist Church
2216 Third St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Harrell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnnie Harrell Obituary
Johnnie Harrell was born March 23, 1939 to the late Lillie Perkins Harrell and Johnnie Harrell, Sr. He is the devoted husband of Adrienne Harrell. Loving father of Lillie Brasley and Marie Williams. The grandfather of Kristen Brasley and Chester McKnight, Jr. Johnnie was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He also attended Xavier University. His life will forever be cherished by others who loved him. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, 7 great grandchildren and 2 extended sisters Vivian & Bernice. He was preceded in death by his siblings Beulah and Frank Stewart, Lillie Washington and one grandson. Relatives and Friends of the Family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of First African Baptist Church, Progressive Baptist Church and New Orleans Collection are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at First African Baptist Church 2216 Third St. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Interment in Lake Lawn Mausoleum. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Download Now