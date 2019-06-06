Johnny Rideau Sr.

Obituary
Johnny Rideau Sr. (Ringo/Daddy Johnny) was called home on Thursday May 30, 2019 at the age of 83. He was married to the late Jean Lamothe. He leaves to cherish his memory 5 children Gwendolyn Carter, Charlotte Clement (Brian), Cheryl Rose (Johnny), Johnny Rideau Jr., Kimberley Washington (Toren), 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, Brother Wilson Rideau (Josephine), Sisters Emelda, Olivia, Yvonne (Vernon), Sister-In-Laws Shirley L. Higgins and Bernadine LaMothe.and a host of family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial. Saturday, June 8, 2019 @ All Saints Catholic Church1441 Teche Street.New Orleans, LA 70114. 8:00 a.m. viewing 9:00 service. Inturnment at Mc Donoughville cemetery.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019
