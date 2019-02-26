Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Turner. View Sign

Johnny Turner, aged 70, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Diane Turner; loving daughter, Yolonda Turner; grandchildren: Jonathan (Cali), Christione and Arrianne Turner; great-grand children: Johnathan Turner Jr and Charli Turner; step-children: Curtis (Dione)Watts, Latitia (Jermaine) Jackson, Jerome (Shelly) Watts and Oliver Watts; brothers: Thomas (Nelda), Charles (Joan) and Tyrone Turner; sisters: Ruthal Robinson and Sharie Jupiter; mother in-law, Wisie Hampton; sisters-in-law: Marguerite Green Turner and Lucille Davis; brothers-in-law: Clifton Allen and Willie Hampton; 11 step-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Jhonnie Turner and Lula Mae Turner; brothers: Jimmie, Clifton and James Turner; and sister, Cleo Turner Allen. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1807 Reverend John Raphael Jr Way, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5153 Jim Thomas Rd, Osyka, MS. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA. Johnny Turner, aged 70, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Diane Turner; loving daughter, Yolonda Turner; grandchildren: Jonathan (Cali), Christione and Arrianne Turner; great-grand children: Johnathan Turner Jr and Charli Turner; step-children: Curtis (Dione)Watts, Latitia (Jermaine) Jackson, Jerome (Shelly) Watts and Oliver Watts; brothers: Thomas (Nelda), Charles (Joan) and Tyrone Turner; sisters: Ruthal Robinson and Sharie Jupiter; mother in-law, Wisie Hampton; sisters-in-law: Marguerite Green Turner and Lucille Davis; brothers-in-law: Clifton Allen and Willie Hampton; 11 step-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Jhonnie Turner and Lula Mae Turner; brothers: Jimmie, Clifton and James Turner; and sister, Cleo Turner Allen. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1807 Reverend John Raphael Jr Way, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5153 Jim Thomas Rd, Osyka, MS. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans

4101 Saint Claude Ave.

New Orleans , LA 70117

504-944-5500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close