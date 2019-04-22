The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Cromwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Clark Cromwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jon Clark Cromwell Obituary
Jon Clark Cromwell, devoted husband of Myranda Maxa Cromwell and loving father of Caroline Grace, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1981 to Jon Armstrong Cromwell and Sally Boone Cromwell. Clark was born in New Orleans, LA and the family moved to the Tchefuncta Country Club Estates in Covington, LA when he was 3 years old. He attended Christ Episcopal School where he formed many lasting friendships. Clark graduated from St. Paul's High School where he was a member of the tennis team under the leadership of Brother Ken. He attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. After college, he returned to New Orleans and eventually came home to Covington. Clark was kind and humble and had many dear friends. Clark is also survived by his loving sister, Elizabeth Brierre Cromwell, his adoring niece, Virginia Brierre Keating, and his constant companion, Bodhi. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clark's name to Christ Episcopal School or a . Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now