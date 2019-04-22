Jon Clark Cromwell, devoted husband of Myranda Maxa Cromwell and loving father of Caroline Grace, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1981 to Jon Armstrong Cromwell and Sally Boone Cromwell. Clark was born in New Orleans, LA and the family moved to the Tchefuncta Country Club Estates in Covington, LA when he was 3 years old. He attended Christ Episcopal School where he formed many lasting friendships. Clark graduated from St. Paul's High School where he was a member of the tennis team under the leadership of Brother Ken. He attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. After college, he returned to New Orleans and eventually came home to Covington. Clark was kind and humble and had many dear friends. Clark is also survived by his loving sister, Elizabeth Brierre Cromwell, his adoring niece, Virginia Brierre Keating, and his constant companion, Bodhi. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clark's name to Christ Episcopal School or a . Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary