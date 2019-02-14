Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan 'Sampson' Blaise. View Sign

Jonathan Blaise, known to all as "Sampson", 68 years of age, peacefully departed this life on February 6, 2019 at University Medical Center of New Orleans surrounded by his loving family. Sampson accepted the Lord as his Savior many years ago and was baptized at the Third Missionary Baptist Church of St. Bernard, Louisiana. He was born and raised in St. Bernard Parish and educated by the St. Bernard Parish School System. Born on April 10, 1950, Sampson entered by the union of the late Lawrence A. Blaise Jr. and the late Gladys Ceaser Blaise, Grandparents Alma James & Lawrence Blaise Sr. (paternal) and Margaret Lewis Ceaser & Eli Ceaser (maternal). The devoted Father of Terrell Brown of Dallas, TX; Sherell A. Green, Jonathan Green, Quanesha Blaise of Dallas, TX; Jonathan Smith, Nodriaelle Ceaser and Raynell Ceaser. Loving Grandfather of seventeen (17) and Great-Grandfather of four (4). He was the brother of Mary (late Cornelius) Enclarde, Marie B. (Rodney) Lewis, Ronnie (Diane) Blaise, Doreen (late Roland) Major, Michael Blaise, the late Jamerson (Stephanie) Blaise and the late Rickey (Alfreda) Blaise. Sampson is also preceded in death by two (2) nephews, Rickey Blaise Jr., Tyrone M. Blaise Sr., one (1) great-nephew Jamerson Joseph Lavigne and one (1) niece, Lakeitha Monique Blaise. He also leaves behind four (4) aunts, Dorothy Blanchard, Cynthia Winseberry, Roseanna Maurice and Audrey Brown, two (2) uncles, James (Bernice) Ceaser and Leroy Williams Sr. and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He was the devoted companion of Adrian Bienemy, and proud Godfather of two (2) - namely Evangeline Bell & Jamerson Blaise. Family and friends, members of the Corinne Missionary Baptist Church, all neighboring churches of St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Orleans Parish are invited to attend funeral services: Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.), Corinne Missionary Baptist Church, 5620 E. Judge Perez Drive, Violet, LA 70092. Officiating Pastor – Dr John Bailey Jr. Interment – Merrick Cemetery, Violet, LA. Arrangements Entrusted to: Bardell's Mortuary, Mt. Airy, LA. (985) 535-6837

3856 Louisiana 44

Mt. Airy , LA 70076

