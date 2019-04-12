Jonathan Cornell Roussell, age 62, peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on April 06, 2019. Son of the late Ann Allen Roussell and Elmore Roussell Sr.; Father of Evan McKenzie, Jonathan and Olivia Roussell; Brother of Gleason and Shirvelly Roussell, Karen Polk, Christine Keller, Kim Johnson, and the late Aquiana Brown, Faren and Elmore Roussell Jr. Jonathan is survived by his sister and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, god children, and a host of aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Nebo B.C. 198 W. 2nd St Laplace, LA., Rev. Augustus Brown Pastor, Officiating, Viewing from 10am until service time. Interment St. Peter cemetery. (private). Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051. 985-535-2516.
Hobson Brown Funeral Home
134 Daisy St
Garyville, LA 70051
(985) 535-2516
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019