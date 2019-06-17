Jonathan David "JD" Catoir passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 from his injuries due to a traffic accident on Jefferson Highway in Harahan, Louisiana. He was 36 years old. Jon was the beloved son of Stephanie Hebert Catoir and Gary M. Catoir. Loving brother of Emilie C. Corass (Daryl) and Matt Catoir. Grandson of Helen R. Hebert and the late Louis Rex Hebert, Jr. and the late Clyde G. and Joyce G. Catoir. Nephew of Denise H. and Jim North, Tommy Hebert, Chris and Debbie P. Hebert, Clyde and Mary M. Catoir, Joanne C. and Michael Palestina, and Ronald and Cindy H. Catoir. Cousin of Sara North, Melissa N. Mihelich (Tony), Greg Palestina (Kristen), Amy P. Lane (Kevin), Joe Palestina (Kori), Guy Catoir, Allison C. Maginnis (Donald), Heather C. Helou (Jimmy), Nikki C. Poirrier (Stephen), and the late Anna Marie Catoir. Uncle of Dalton Corass, Oliver and Melia Mihelich, Macey, Cameron, and Megan Lane, Gauston Catoir, Conner and Kate Maginnis, Eli, Chris, and Andrew Helou, Lainey and William Palestina, and baby Poirrier. Jon graduated from St. Catherine of Siena and Archbishop Rummel High School, class of 2001. JD loved rock climbing, thanks to Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau who introduced him many years ago while an alter server. On many weeknights and weekends, Jon was at Climax doing his thing. For a short while, he lived in Fort Collins, Colorado working and climbing. His mom called him her "little free bird hippie". He had the most beautiful eyes and loving spirit. He loved fishing with his Uncle Tommy and brother-in-law, Daryl. JD worked at Corass Electric for over 15 years as an electrician helper. JD and Daryl worked beside each other every day. Jon will be missed by his buddy, Daryl, as well as other family and friends. The family would like to thank the Trauma ICU team at University Medical Center for all their help, love, and support and to the EMT team who was right there during the accident. Thank you all. They would also like to thank their neighborhood family for their love and support. All of Jon's family and friends are invited to join us for services at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001 on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon. No flowers please. Donations may be made in JD's memory to Camp Pelican (a Louisiana Pulmonary Disease camp for kids with pulmonary disorders), P.O. Box 10235, New Orleans, LA 70181 or online at http://camppelican.org or to LOPA (organ donations) at www.giveffect.com/campaigns/11521-in-memory-of-jonathan-catoir. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary