Jonathan "Son" Simmons, of New Orleans, Louisiana, born on March 28, 1984 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Patricia Simmons and David Simmons, passed away at age 35 on April 1, 2019. Jonathan was the beloved partner of Alisa Hooker. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Gladys Simmons and Mary Vincent; grandfather, Polite Vincent; aunt, Anita Dickerson; and uncle, Anthony (Lucille) Simmons. Jonathan is survived by his children, Jonathan, Jonaree, Aniynh, Jaden, Mya, Kiley, Eli, and Lamar; brother, David (Shaunell) Simmons; grandfather, Joseph Simmons; aunts, Cheryl Simmons, Gilda (Howard) Ross, Iris (Raymond) Sabatier, Jennifer Simmons, Bernadette Vincent, and Yvonne Vincent; and uncles, James (LaVonne) Simmons, Micheal Vincent, and Kenneth Black. He also leaves his cousins: Chris, Nicole, Cornelius, Howard, Jarvis, Brian, Corey, Cedric, Crystal, Nikita, Shawn, Dawn, Cherell, Torri, Cynthia, Andrew, Amanda, and Ashley; Nieces and nephew: Destiney Simmons, Sanaa' and D'Shawn Perry; along with his best friends: Vernon "Buck" Williams, Dawayne Richard, and the late Torrey McGloster. Friends and family members may attend the funeral service, officiated by Rev. Dudley Watson, on Thursday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche St, New Orleans, (504) 366-4597. A visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at McDonoghville Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

(504) 366-4597

Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019

