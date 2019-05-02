The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Jonathon Lawrence "Jayy Matt" Matthews

Jonathon Lawrence "Jayy Matt" Matthews Obituary
Jonathon Lawrence "Jayy Matt" Matthews, age 26, entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2019. He was a native of New Orleans, LA. Beloved son of Samuel Williams and Dione Matthews. Devoted father of Jordyn Lauren Matthews. Fiancée of Stanesha Dorsey. Brother of Gregory Hickman Jr., Samuel Lambert, Ashton Milton, Kendrick Hollerman, Jonique Matthews, Louise Lambert, Cherrell Silva (Vincent), Shannon Williams, Starnita and Anita Kennedy. Grandson of the late Lawrence Matthews, Patricia Matthews and Mable Veal. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, god children and friends. Relatives and friends of the family and employees of J. W. Marriott are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at My Redeemer Missionary Baptist Church, 2829 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70113. Visitation from 8 a.m. until service time. Pastor Sha'teek Nobles Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, Avondale, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
