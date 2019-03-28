|
Joradae "John Boy" Grows Sr. of Edgard, LA departed this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Son of Nirla Farnell and Herbert Grows. Husband of Rita Irma Baker; father of ReSean, Shrita Baker, Jordae Jr., Jordan and JaDore Grows. Brother of Cessely (Myron) Thomas, Quina Farnell and Crystal Grows. God-son of Harold Poche and the late Deidre Poche. Nephew of Tanysha Williams, Trenise Thomas-Cox, Laverne Jackson, Eileen Grows, Kevin Grows, Raymond Grows, God-father of LaMaijah Lumar, Tiarry Brooks, Cartel Nicholas; grandson of the late Agnes Borne and John "Tucker" Farnell, Clemetine Grows and the late Melvin Grows Sr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a celebration of life for 10:00am on Saturday, March30, 2019 from Greater Golden Grove Baptist Church, 127 S. Mulberry St., Gramercy, LA, 70052. Visitation after 8:30am. Rev. Ulysses Jarrow, Pastor and officiant. Interment Willow Grove Cemetery, Wallace, LA. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Hwy, Gramercy, LA 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!"
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019