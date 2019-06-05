The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Jose Ramon Outes, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. Mr. Outes was a native of La Coruna, Spain and a resident of Kenner, LA for 45 years. Beloved husband of Melania Fernandez Outes for 48 years. Father of Melanie Outes, Eva Outes Marroquin (Mario) and Nancy Outes (Jason). Grandfather of Julian, Gabriel, Kayla, Sophy and Simon. Son of the late Ramon Outes and Manuela Sambade Outes. Brother of Francisco Outes and Maruja Outes. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Outes was a retired employee for the City of Kenner where he was employed for 20 years and was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Church in Kenner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial gathering at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM with a Memorial Mass to follow at 1:00 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
