Joseph "Joey" A. Almerico, DDS passed away while returning home from an annual cross-country motorcycle trip to California on May 8, 2019 at the age of 82 years young. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Katherine Philibert Almerico, and his children, Josann A. Valley, Mark S. Almerico (Judi), Michael J. Almerico (Shannon), Karin A. Almerico, and Mary B. Almerico, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his brother Don A. Almerico, numerous nieces and nephews, and a large extended family of close dear friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents Anthony A. Almerico, DDS and Esther S. Almerico. Joey graduated from Jesuit High School, Loyola University, and received his dental degree from Loyola Dental School in 1959. Upon graduation from dental school, Joey was commissioned as a naval officer and proudly served in the Camp Pendleton Dental Corps, where he was attached to the Marines. After completing his military service, he returned home to Norco, Louisiana to join his father's dental practice where he practiced dentistry for 35 years. Joey began his second act when he retired and moved to Folsom. Joey's love of physical work and his knowledge of all things mechanical were on constant display as he transformed an overgrown pasture into a beautiful sanctuary for both man and beast. Joey was never one to sit still. Since age 11, he was an avid motorcyclist, competitive at handball and racketball, and enjoyed fishing and fitness. More than anything though, he enjoyed being with and spending time with his numerous, wonderful friends. Joey's warmth, wisdom and wit were always present, sought by many and generously dispensed. He radiated a special happiness which infected all that he encountered. Spending time with Joey was a joy. However, his greatest gift was his laughter-always uplifting and treasured by everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. For so many people of all ages, descriptions and walks of life, Joey gave new meaning to the concept of having a friend. For all who knew him, a light has gone out of our lives. He will be missed more than words can express by all those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and a graveside service will follow the mass at Metairie Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to , www.stjude.org. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019