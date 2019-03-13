Joseph Anthony Clark, Jr. was called home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 68. He was a resident of Venice, LA for the last 52 years. Joe is survived by his adoring children Michelle Clark, Mandy Fitzgerald (John), and Joseph J Clark (Kristen). He will be forever remembered by his loving grandchildren: Tony & Lauren Frickey, Duane Clark, Bret, Alli & Carson Fitzgerald, Parker & Carter Fitzgerald, and Addyson & Colston Clark. Joe was reunited with those who preceded him in death, including his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce Ellis Clark, his mother & stepfather Helen & Wayne Cognevich, his stepmother & father Beverly & Joseph A Clark, Sr., 2 daughters: Christie Barrios & Brandy Fitzgerald (Steve), his sister Donna Dugas and in-laws Isabelle & James Ellis. He is also survived by his sister Yvette Glass, half-brothers Marcus, David & Damon Clark, step-brother Craig Neff, 9 nieces & nephews, and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as many family and friends. Joe was an employee of Empire Machine Works & Venice Ace Hardware for many years, then was elected as District 9 Councilman in Plaquemines Parish, and later was employed by Venice Port Complex. When he wasn't busy fixing things or cutting his grass, Joe enjoyed spending time with his loved ones & cheering on the Saints as a devoted fan. Relatives, friends, and all who knew him are invited to celebrate Joe's life at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway in Harvey. Visitation will be Friday from 6 PM until Midnight and Saturday from 8 AM until the Mass at 1:30 PM. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the family to assist with his medical and burial expenses. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary