Joseph Anthony Costa, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born in Independence, LA and a lifelong resident of Metairie. Joe graduated from Warren Eastern High School in New Orleans, class of 1954; served in the U.S. Army; met his wife Willa, of 57 years, in New Orleans, LA and raised six children in Metairie, LA. In 1962 he started his construction company and trained countless young men in the construction trade, including his sons. Joe was an active parishioner of of St. Catherine of Siena for 54 years and served as President of the Men's Club. His favorite pastimes was music, dancing and fishing with his family. Beloved husband of Willa Mae Boudreaux Costa. Father of Lisa Arceneaux (Bob), Terri Michelli, Mona Ortiz (Mark), Joseph Costa, Jr. (Lisa), Michael Costa and Jay Costa (Susan). Son of the late Josephine Saracino Costa and Angelo Costa. Brother of the late Frances DiBenedetto, Mary Soloman, Angelina DiBenedetto, Angelo Costa and two infant brothers named Sam Costa. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Interment in Metairie Cemetery. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019