Joseph Anthony Lamonte Jr., age 85, was thrown the ultimate curve ball and called to the celestial home plate by his dear wife, Abigail and his daughter Abbie to spend eternity with them inside the Pearly Gates of Heaven. "Joe" or "Mr. Joe" to his friends and "Junior" to his family, he personified the absolute epitome of what a good man can accomplish through the love of the Lord, his family and his community. Joe was born the 11th of 12 siblings on the Lamonte family strawberry farm on Wardline Road, now University Ave. on July 30, 1933. The original frame house still stands today where you would often see Joe on the 1955 Farm-All tractor planting and tending to fava beans, sugar cane, green beans, green onions or just mowing the grass. Joe's parents, Frances Misuraca Lamonte (1890-1985) and her husband Joseph Lamonte (1884-1967) immigrated from Lercaro Friddi, Sicily, just south of Palermo, in 1911 sailing on the S.S. Liguaria. They settled in Hammond where they raised 12 children. Joe grew up helping his father and older siblings on their farm. He graduated from Independence High School in 1950. In 1951, Joe met the fabulous Abigail Bing Voivedich, a new transplant from New Orleans at Hammond High. They were married on June 6, 1954 and soon were blessed with son Joseph in 1955 at Camp Leroy Johnson in New Orleans while Joe was serving in the U.S Army. Afterward, Joe attended and graduated with a degree in Business Administration from SLU (SELU) in 1958. Another joyous occasion was in 1961, when a daughter, Abigail (Abbie) was born. From 1971 to 1984 Joe was the operator/owner of Community Grocery on Range Road. In 1984 Joe joined his son at Middendorf's Restaurant in Manchac as assistant manager. In 1998, the light of his life was born to his daughter and son-in-law Chad. His only grandchild, Jarrett would be Joe's main job for the next 20 years. Renamed "Paw-Paw," a name Joe loved best of all, he was never happier than when he was with his grandson who was his "Velcro." Joe's hobbies were raising vegetables, playing Texas Hold'em, making homemade ricotta cheese, watching baseball and going to Mass. Joe is preceded in death by his loving wife, Abigail and his daughter, Abigail Marie Lamonte Jordan. He is also preceded in death by his five brothers, Felix Maria Lamonte, Charles Vincent Lamonte, Sam Salvatore Lamonte (Mary Gail), Guy Paul Lamonte and Anthony Vincent Lamonte (Lena): six sisters, Evelyn Carmella Lamonte Muscarello, Santa Lamonte Graziano, Conchetta Lamonte Monistere, Mary Catherine Lamonte Koles, Dorothy Ann Lamonte Mangiaracino and Anna Marie Lamonte Fugarino. He is survived by his son Joseph Anthony Lamonte III and daughter-in-law, Susie. His grandson Jarrett Dylan Jordan and son-in-law Chad Jordan. And his "honorary" son, Dr. Frank Henchy, plus his countless cousins, nieces and nephews. The Lamonte family would like to sincerely thank Mrs. Eloris Russell for her very compassionate and caring attention Joe received these past months. Also, the entire staff at Summerfield Assisted Living and the Summerfield kitchen staff for the exceptional care given to Joe. And also, the doctors, nurses and staff of North Oaks Hospital (3rd floor) for the wonderful care he received. Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Monday from 9:30a.m. until Mass at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019