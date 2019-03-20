Joseph Anthony Lucas, Sr., age 79, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA. Beloved husband of Sandra Altobello Lucas for 54 years. Father of Joseph Anthony Lucas, Jr. of New Orleans, LA and Los Angeles, CA and Laurie Lucas. Son of the late August Lucas, Sr. and Genevieve Giovengo Lucas. Brother of August Lucas, Jr. (the late Patricia Lucas) and the late Rosemary Lucas Davis (surviving spouse Harold Lucas), Inez Lucas Rhoto (the late Ronald Rhoto) and Shirley Lucas. Also survived by nieces, nephews and his beloved yorkie, Chloe. Mr. Lucas was a retired executive for Taylor Energy Company, was a graduate of Redemptorist High School and Tulane University and was a parishioner of St. Philip Neri Church. He enjoyed golf and was an avid traveler. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial gathering at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Friday morning, March 22, 2019 beginning at 10:30 AM with a Memorial Mass to follow at 12:30 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's Chapel. Interment will be in All Saints Mausoleum. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary