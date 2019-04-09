Joseph Anthony Maggio, Jr. passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 72. He leaves behind his companion of 14 years, Patricia Cashio Grafton. He is survived by Linda Steinkamp Maggio, the mother of his four children; Joseph Allen Maggio (Sharon), Wayne Anthony Maggio, Michelle Maggio Miller (Denis) and Michael Angelo Maggio (Stacy). He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren: Bradly Allen Maggio, Victoria Ann Miller, Alexis Kate Maggio and Ava Rose Maggio. Joe was born June 26, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was the son of the late Joseph Anthony Maggio Sr. and Thelma Marie Kaiser. He was the brother to Dianna Marie Rapier (Lucky), Joann Marie Castaing (Charlie) and the late Robert Paul Maggio (Sherry). He was also an uncle to several nieces and a nephew. He attended school at Ella Dolhonde Elementary, Metairie Junior High (Haynes) then graduated East Jefferson High School in 1966. Immediately after graduating he enlisted in United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1972 and then attended Delgado Community College where he got an Associate in Science Degree (Occupational Safety and Health). After attending Delgado, Joe started his career with the Louisiana Gas Company as a meter reader. By the time Louisiana Gas Company changed their name to Citizens Utilites then Atmos Energy, Joe's work ethic and leadership elevated him to service supervisor and gained the love and respect of many within the company. Joe retired in 2010 with 37 years of service. Joe loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He cherished times at his camp with loved ones and his precious dog Dixie girl. He enjoyed cruises and traveling with Patricia. He appreciated spending time with family and friends. He always believed in making memories and carried a camera to capture the moments. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie LA 70001. Visitation starts 9:00 a.m. with a communion service at 11:00 a.m followed by interment. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary